Red Sox Reportedly DFA Newly Acquired Infielder After Surprisingly Short Stint

Boston is letting the recently acquired utility man go after a short stint with the club

Patrick McAvoy

May 2, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Zack Short (18) makes the
May 2, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Zack Short (18) makes the / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Red Sox don’t seem to be waiting around this season.

Boston has surprised some people with its start to the 2024 campaign – despite a loss against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night. The Red Sox’s starting rotation has been the best in baseball and Boston somehow has found ways to stay above water despite a handful of difficult injuries to maneuver around.

The Red Sox have been dealt a tough hand but haven’t sat around waiting for players to return. Boston has called up young players from the minors but has also been busy in free agency and through trades to add depth throughout the organization as injuries have popped up.

Boston recently completed a trade for utility man Zack Short as a way to help add depth but it seems like the most hasn’t worked out. The Red Sox reportedly designated him for assignment on Monday, according to the Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams. 

“Source: Zack Short has been designated for assignment,” McWilliams said. “Also, Naoyuki Uwasawa was indeed optioned. Pivetta will be active. As will Romy Gonzalez.”

Short appeared in just two games for Boston and didn’t record a hit in seven at-bats. He saw time at second and third base over the small sample size but was DFA’d to make room for Gonzalez’s return.

Gonzalez appeared in just two games with the Red Sox before suffering an injury but now will likely fill the role held by Short and serve as a depth bench option who can help all over the diamond.

