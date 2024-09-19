Red Sox's Triston Casas Explains Why Seeing Trevor Story In Shower 'Fires Him Up'
Boston Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen recorded the final out of the team's 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night, but it was the first baseman who got the last word.
Triston Casas, who had a double and several key defensive plays at first base, was evidently fired up about teammate Trevor Story's big night. Story got the Red Sox on the board with a solo home run, then scored the eventual winning run in the eighth inning after a pair of huge stolen bases.
The Red Sox thought they had lost Story for the year when he fractured his shoulder in April at Angel Stadium, so having him back in September has been a pleasant surprise. His teammates are excited about the leadership qualities he brings to the clubhouse, and no one is more enthused than Casas.
Casas spoke to WEEI's Joe Castiglione and Will Fleming after the game, and had... let's just say, a "colorful" method of praising his teammate, Story.
"Coming down to the wire, the body is a little banged up. But so is Trev," Casas said. "Going in the shower with him, weird enough, seeing him naked, seeing that scar on his shoulder fires me up. Everybody is kind of banged up right now and him coming out and him finishing the season with us on a high note it's really special to see.
"Everybody is a little banged up and we all have to keep fighting through this together. We're the ones holding each other accountable, pushing each other every day. Making sure we know we're confident in each other and holding each other to the highest standard possible."
If we've learned anything about Casas this season, it's that he's more than comfortable sharing his gift for gab. He had memorable appearances on NESN and ESPN game broadcasts while injured, and now that he's healthy, he's showing he can still create some magic behind a microphone.
It's probably too late in the season to matter, but Red Sox fans have to be excited about the precedent Casas and Story are setting with their performances heading into 2025. If all parties involved get their way, there should be many more happy clubhouse moments to come.
More MLB: Red Sox's Most Disappointing Trade Deadline Acquisitions Eye Late-Season Comeback