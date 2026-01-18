AL Rival 'Would Jump' To Land Red Sox's Jarren Duran

Will another slugger come to town for the Boston Red Sox before Spring Training rolls around?

Options are dwindling with guys like Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette off the market and Boston has a need at either second base or third base. One intriguing slugger who could be a potential option is Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Boston has spoken to the Astros about the slugger.

Earlier in the week, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic noted that the Astros "would jump" at the chance to land outfielder Jarren Duran.

The Red Sox should be all over Isaac Paredes

"Furthering that idea, a team source indicated there’s still an opportunity to trade from the crowded outfield at this point in the offseason," McCaffrey wrote. "Duran seems the likeliest to be traded, given his $7.7 million salary for 2026 and the fact he’s the oldest of the group while still possessing tools such as speed and power that teams covet. Earlier in the offseason, I would have said a 75 percent chance Duran is on the Opening Day roster; now I’m thinking it’s closer to a 50 percent chance...

"Meanwhile, Houston would jump at a chance to acquire Duran in exchange for Isaac Paredes. Though Paredes has decent power with a 115 OPS+ in his career, his defense is below average, so that might be less enticing."

If the Astros are seriously considering dealing Paredes, he would be the best remaining option for Boston. He's someone with 30-home run power and who can play each infield position. Plus, he's right-handed, which Boston desperately needs.

Paredes also is just 26 years old and has two seasons of control left. Boston has a surplus of outfielders. Arguably, a Duran-for-Paredes swap would be a lot for Boston to give up. If Houston added a bit more, or the Red Sox could get a deal done with another piece, it would make sense.

Regardless, Paredes is the guy to target now.

