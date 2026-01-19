Where Things Stand With Red Sox, Jarren Duran

Will the Boston Red Sox trade away All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran before Spring Training gets here?

With the Red Sox missing on Alex Bregman and signing Ranger Suárez, rumors have started to pick back up about the possibility of the team trading an outfielder or starting pitcher away. Red Sox insider Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic noted that earlier in the offseason, she thought Duran had a 75 percent chance of staying. Now, she thinks it's a 50-50 shot.

"Duran seems the likeliest to be traded, given his $7.7 million salary for 2026 and the fact he’s the oldest of the group while still possessing tools such as speed and power that teams covet," McCaffrey wrote. "Earlier in the offseason, I would have said a 75 percent chance Duran is on the Opening Day roster; now I’m thinking it’s closer to a 50 percent chance."

One thing that should give Red Sox fans hope, though, is that Will Sammon of The Athletic noted that "rival executives aren’t fully convinced" Duran will be traded, while discussing outfield options for the New York Mets.

Boston shouldn't trade Jarren Duran

"Other names worth watching include Harrison Bader (free agent), Lars Nootbar (St. Louis Cardinals), Jake Meyers (Houston Astros) and Luis Robert Jr. (Chicago White Sox), league sources said," Sammon wrote. "It is possible that the Mets’ list isn’t limited to those names. In theory, Jarren Duran could be another option, but rival executives aren’t fully convinced the Boston Red Sox end up trading him.

"The Mets remain in serious need of adding to their outfield. Their 40-man roster includes only three outfielders, one of whom is a prospect, Nick Morabito, who has never played above Double A. Stearns has said throughout the winter that top prospect Carson Benge would come to camp with a chance to win an everyday job in the outfield. The Mets’ other two outfielders are Tyrone Taylor, a right-handed batter coming off a down season offensively, yet capable of excellent defense in all three spots, and star right fielder Juan Soto."

This is for the best if the organization doesn't actually trade Duran.

Duran is just 29 years old and has three seasons of control left. He has had his name thrown around in trade speculation this winter, but he's dynamic and has years of control. Unless an ace or superstar infielder is coming to town, there's no need to flip the young outfielder.

