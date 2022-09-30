Skip to main content

Yankees Not Expected To Pursue Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, Top Shortstops

New York appears content with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa

The Boston Red Sox will have their hands full as multiple pieces of their core enter the free-agent market this winter, but they reportedly will not have to battle their biggest rival for the highest-touted player of the bunch. 

"The (St. Louis) Cardinals, (San Francisco) Giants, (Philadelphia) Phillies and (Chicago) Cubs are among teams that could join the Red Sox, (Los Angeles) Dodgers, (Atlanta) Braves and (Minnesota) Twins in pursuit of one of the big free-agent shortstops -- Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Correa or Xander Bogaerts (Correa and Bogaerts will be opting out)," the New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote Thursday.

"The (New York) Yankees are thought to be OK with Isiah Kiner-Falefa holding the spot for top prospect Anthony Volpe, unless they ultimately decide Volpe is better suited for second base."

While there appears to be plenty of competition for Bogaerts and other premier middle infielders, the Yankees' deep pockets are not expected to play a role in the shortstop carousel for the second year in a row.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The Bronx Bombers seemingly are putting their full belief in the pairing of Kiner-Falefa and Volpe. Falefa is tied for 14th in WAR among shortstops with a 2.8, while Volpe is the No. 5 prospect in Major League Baseball according to MLB Pipeline.

While it's good to know how involved other teams would be in a Bogaerts sweepstakes, the Red Sox could avoid the concept altogether. 

Bogey did not rule out signing a deal before the season is over. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom claimed that the 29-year-old is someone he wants to have in Boston his whole career, which the slugger appreciated. Manager Alex Cora said the team is preparing to bring him back.

Whether the Red Sox brass is true to their word or not, it's a nice consolation to know that Bogaerts is not expected to end up in the Bronx, sporting pinstripes. 

More MLB: Yankees' Aaron Judge Hints At Which Team He Will Play For Next Season

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts
Boston Red Sox News

Yankees Not Expected To Pursue Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, Top Shortstops

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox's Rich Hill Names Team He Still Wishes To Play For Before Retirement

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox's Triston Casas Visualized Home Run Off Of Gerrit Cole For Years

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox's Trevor Story Sustains Additional Ailment On Top Of Heel Injury

By Scott Neville
Fenway Park
Boston Red Sox News

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox pitcher Bryan Mata
Boston Red Sox Prospects

Red Sox's No. 1 Pitching Prospect Bryan Mata To Join Team In Toronto

By Scott Neville
Fenway Park
Boston Red Sox Prospects

Former Power Hitter Dominating In Red Sox System As Hard-Throwing Reliever

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Not Ruling Out New Deal Before End Of Season

By Scott Neville