Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Not Ruling Out New Deal Before End Of Season

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts does not appear to be close to reaching a new deal as he sits just weeks away from opting out of his current contract, but he's open to the idea of coming to a new agreement in the final days of the season.

In his most recent appearance, Bogaerts shed some light on his current contract situation. He said there has been no further contact from the Red Sox but was still hopeful.

"There's still nine games here, so who knows what happens," Bogaerts told Rob Bradford on WEEI's "Bradfo Sho" on Tuesday.

Bogaerts also responded to Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom's statement made on the same podcast a week prior, which was very complimentary.

"It makes you feel good that they see you in that way," Bogaerts said. "I love baseball, man. When I’m finished playing I go back home and I watch the games on the West Coast or whatever games are still left. Some guys play baseball and when they go home they do other stuff. I love baseball 24-7. I have said it multiple times, I hope I’m here for a long time because I enjoy it a lot."

Given the fact that the Red Sox are not only officially eliminated from postseason contention but have been out of the race for a long time, it's somewhat stunning that the Red Sox front office has not been more active in negotiations with their long-time shortstop, especially when he appears to be ready.

It would be shocking if the two sides could reach a deal with just one week left in the season but they certainly could get some of the groundwork in place as a big offseason awaits.

Regardless of the lack of activity, both sides have been clear about wanting to get a deal done, which is half of the battle.

