Red Sox Open Door To Another Trade While Introducing Ranger Suárez

It sounds like the Boston Red Sox may not be done adding.

On Wednesday, the Red Sox introduced Ranger Suárez as a member of the organization for the first time officially. Suárez spoke to the media and was joined by his agent Scott Boras, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, and president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy.

It was an exciting time for the Red Sox as they introduced their new clear-cut No. 2 starting pitcher. Also, the Red Sox signalled a willingness to add more pieces. Specifically, Breslow noted that the team is looking for ways to add and noted that the team is willing to trade from roster surpluses.

"We'll continue to look at ways to improve the team," Breslow said. "If that means potentially talking about trading from an area of depth in order to address another roster need, it's something that we're going to be willing to hear out and be open-minded to. We talked the beginning of the offseason that free agency and trades and internal development were three ways to improve our team. We'll try to leverage all three."

Who will the Red Sox add next?

The two most obvious areas of surplus are the starting rotation and in the outfield. Boston's biggest need remains in the infield and Breslow also acknowledged that if the club makes a move, they will have defense in mind.

"Defense is a significant contributor to run prevention," Breslow said. "We tend to get caught up in the pitching side of this but there are other key components in this as well, defense being the most obvious. So, it's really important that we improve our defense, particularly our infield defense. I would argue that we have the best defensive outfield in baseball, but we led the league in errors last year and our out conversion needs to be improved and I think there's some things we've already started to do internally to prioritize that. But also, the additions we may make will be very mindful of the defensive skills too."

A handful of infielders have been linked to Boston over the last week or so, including Nico Hoerner of the Chicago Cubs, Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals, and Isaac Paredes of the Houston Astros.

If defense is going to be prioritized while looking at options available, that would paint Hoerner and Donovan in a better light than Paredes. He was in the 19th percentile in baseball in 2025 with -3 outs above average. The 2022 season was the last time he finished with positive outs above average value with six (90th percentile).

In comparison, Hoerner had 15 outs above average in 2025 (98th percentile) and Donovan had -1 outs above average (41st percentile), but he does have a Gold Glove Award under his belt.

There are still options out there, but time is running out for Boston with Spring Training quickly approaching.

