Red Sox Linked To 2-Time Gold Glover Thanks To Alex Bregman

It's clear what the Boston Red Sox's biggest remaining need is this offseason: either a second baseman or third baseman.

Time is running out with Spring Training just a few weeks away, but Boston has put itself in a position to make some noise in 2026. The club has added Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Johan Oviedo, and Ranger Suárez this offseason. That's a lot of talent and one more infielder could help the team make up for the loss of Alex Bregman. But, who could it be?

Sean McAdam of MassLive.com threw Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner's name out there as a potential trade target.

The Red Sox need one more piece

"If the Red Sox are going to stress run prevention, they need to also address the team’s infield defense, which has been porous the last few years," McAdam wrote. "It’s believed that the Cubs, as a consequence of signing Bregman, will now entertain offers for second baseman Nico Hoerner. Hoerner is perhaps the game’s best defensive second baseman, but sports a career slugging percentage of just .384. Another caveat: he’s under control for only this upcoming season.

"Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said Saturday at Fenway Fest that he would prefer not to make another trade, given the prospects the Sox have moved in the deals to land Gray, Oviedo and Willson Contreras...But that came hours before Bregman chose the Cubs over the Red Sox and may have also changed the Red Sox’s thinking."

The fact that Bregman leaving the Red Sox to join the Cubs could lead another player to the trade block and hypothetically to Boston is a wild turn of events.

Hoerner would not provide the pop that the Red Sox's lineup arguably needs. He's a career .282 hitter -- which is good -- but he hasn't hit double-digit home runs in a season since 2022 when he hit 10. Hoerner hit seven homers each of the last two seasons and nine homers in 2023. In 2025, he slashed .297/.345/.394 in 156 games played while being a 6.2-WAR player.

Hoerner has two Gold Glove Awards under his belt. If the price is right, he should be considered but that a big-league-level player with years of control arguably shouldn't be an option -- like Payton Tolle, Connelly Early, Wilyer Abreu, or Jarren Duran. If someone like Ketel Marte becomes available again, open up the phone lines. If Hoerner is on the table, take the call, but don't go all in on someone for one year with limited power.

