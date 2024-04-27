Red Sox Trading For Former All-Star To Bolster Lineup Following Triston Casas Injury
The Boston Red Sox have been one of the unluckiest teams in baseball as injuries have swept through the roster at a rapid speed.
As a result of their heavily injured roster Boston has been forced to get creative around the diamond, specifically in the infield. Fortunately, things may start to get better with the recent acquisition of a former Chicago Cub.
"Red Sox and Cubs in agreement on Garrett Cooper trade, per sources," MassLive's Chris Cotillo reported on Saturday afternoon. "Sox need to clear a 40-man spot for him. Could be in Boston by tomorrow."
The first basemen had a .270 batting average with two extra-base hits including one home run, six RBIs and a .773 OPS in 12 games for the Cubs this season. He is a career .268 hitter with a .772 OPS (109 OPS+) across eight seasons.
The 2022 All-Star will be taking over the primary first base duties while Tristan Casas is sidelined for an indefinite amount of time with a rib injury, and will provide Boston with a solid bat in the lineup. Cooper is a massive upgrade from Bobby Dalbec, who has occupied first base since Casas' absence.
In return for Cooper, the Red Sox sent cash to Chicago, making this a low-risk high-reward move for Boston.
