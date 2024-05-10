Ex-Red Sox Reliever Lands With AL Central Club On Minor League Contract
The Minnesota Twins made a depth move on Thursday.
Minnesota has been solid so far this season and made another move on Thursday by signing former Boston Red Sox pitcher Austin Brice to a minor league deal, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Anthony Franco.
"The Twins have signed reliever to a minor league deal, according to an announcement from their Double-A team in Wichita," Brice said. "It’s the second time Brice has landed with the Minnesota organization. He finished last season with their Triple-A club in St. Paul.
"Brice never got a major league call from the Twins. He returned to minor league free agency at the start of last offseason and inked a non-roster deal with the (Philadelphia Phillies). The 31-year-old only pitched twice in the Philadelphia organization before he was released on April 7. He lands another opportunity a month later, although he’ll at least begin his second Minnesota stint in Double-A."
The 31-year-old is a seven-year big league veteran and last appeared in a game at the Major League Baseball level in 2022 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He began his big league career in 2016 with the Miami Marlins and has spent time with the Cincinnati Reds, Red Sox, and Pirates ever since.
Brice joined the Red Sox in 2020 and appeared in 21 games while logging a 5.95 ERA and a 25-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He appeared in 13 games with the Red Sox in 2021 and had a 6.59 ERA and a 12-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Hopefully, he is able to get back to the big leagues as a member of the Twins.
