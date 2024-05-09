Red Sox Select College Superstar In Latest Mock Draft
The Boston Red Sox have seen a handful of their superstars sidelined with injuries throughout the past few seasons which has played a huge role in the team's lack of success lately.
Of the numerous players who dealt with an injury, Trevor Story has arguably seen the worst after he was out for the majority of 2023 and only played eight games of 2024 before a shoulder injury took him out for the remainder of the year. Since his signing day, the middle infield has been a carousel in Boston.
The Red Sox are hoping internally that top prospect Marcelo Mayer can become the shortstop of the future but if they've learned one thing in the last few years, it's that you'd rather have too many middle infielders than not enough. It's also important to draft for talent over positional need in the Major League Baseball Draft -- as the vast majority of even the top picks will spend years developing in the minors.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel came out with his latest mock draft, which has the Red Sox selecting shortstop J.J. Wetherholt out of West Virginia University.
"Wetherholt would be a great value here, but I'd argue Trey Yesavage, Seaver King and Cameron Smith all fit what the Sox look for, giving them a number of solid options," McDaniel wrote.
Wetherholt has been stellar for the Mountaineers this year with a .368 batting average with eight extra-base hits including four home runs and 19 RBIs in 23 games played. The shortstop also has a .954 career fielding percentage.
Regardless of his Story's career arc in Boston or Mayer's development, Boston could have a great prospect in their farm system if they do end up drafting Wetherholt.
