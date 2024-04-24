Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Top Performers: Elly De La Cruz, Santiago Espinal And Others Shine in 8-1 Win Over Phillies

The Reds are 13-10 following the win.

Caleb Sisk

Apr 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Santiago Espinal (4) dodges a
Apr 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Santiago Espinal (4) dodges a / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds dominated the Philadelphia Phillies 8-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 13-10 on the season.

Here are our top performers from the win:

Santiago Espinal

Espinal had himself a GAME and there is a reason game is in all caps! Espinal went 3-for-4 on the night with a solo home run and two RBI. This was his best performance of the season.

Elly De La Cruz

De La Cruz hit his seventh home run of the season in this one. All of his homers have come over the past 14 games. He scored twice and walked once.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Encarnacion-Strand went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI. Having him back in the lineup has given the Reds a big boost. He helped give them the lead for good in the third inning.

Sam Moll

Boy oh boy is he back! Moll had his first outing of the season and made every bit of it count as he pitched a full inning and had two strikeouts. He did give up two hits, but it was great to see him back on the mound.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Reds for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Watch: Spencer Steer Hits Game Winning Grand Slam Against Phillies

Cincinnati Reds Beat Philadelphia Phillies in Extra Innings

Series Preview: Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies

Cincinnati Reds Rally Past Washington Nationals for 6-5 Win

Nick Lodolo Has Successful Rehab Start in Triple-A Louisville

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Rece Hinds Hits Towering Home Run in Triple-A Louisville

Cincinnati Reds Top Performers in Opening Day Win Over Washington Nationals

Brent Suter Shiners Bright in Cincinnati Reds’ Opening Day Win Over Nationals

Cincinnati Reds Beat Washington Nationals 8-2 on Opening Day

Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face on Minor League Deal

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Inside the Reds, all the time!

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @InsideTheReds

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Caleb Sisk

CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a contributor for Volunteer Country, Inside The Reds, and All Bearcats, bringing a consistent mix of both quality and quantity content and posting daily content for supporters across the world. He is a fan of both college and professional sports. He is originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, but now lives in a small city in Georgia named Tunnel Hill. He was born and raised to love sports and is living out a passion of his as he loves and enjoys writing about a plethora of different teams and sports. 