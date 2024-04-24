Cincinnati Reds Top Performers: Elly De La Cruz, Santiago Espinal And Others Shine in 8-1 Win Over Phillies
The Cincinnati Reds dominated the Philadelphia Phillies 8-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 13-10 on the season.
Here are our top performers from the win:
Santiago Espinal
Espinal had himself a GAME and there is a reason game is in all caps! Espinal went 3-for-4 on the night with a solo home run and two RBI. This was his best performance of the season.
Elly De La Cruz
De La Cruz hit his seventh home run of the season in this one. All of his homers have come over the past 14 games. He scored twice and walked once.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Encarnacion-Strand went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI. Having him back in the lineup has given the Reds a big boost. He helped give them the lead for good in the third inning.
Sam Moll
Boy oh boy is he back! Moll had his first outing of the season and made every bit of it count as he pitched a full inning and had two strikeouts. He did give up two hits, but it was great to see him back on the mound.
