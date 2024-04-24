Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Cruise Past Philadelphia Phillies 8-1

Cincinnati improves to 13-10 on the season.

Apr 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33)
The Cincinnati Reds cruised past the Phillies on Tuesday 8-1

Reds starter Andrew Abbott made it through 4 1/3 innings giving up two hits, one run, and four walks. He struck out three batters before being pulled.

The Phillies struck fast and struck hard with a double from Alec Bohm that scored J.T. Realmuto.

This was their lone score that came in the top half of the first inning.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand answered with a RBI double in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 1-1. Then he hit a single in the third to give the Reds the lead.

Nick Martini and Santiago Espinal both followed with RBI singles.

The biggest moment of the game came when Elly De La Cruz hit his seventh homer of the season. He rocked one deep for a two-run shot that gave Cincinnati a 7-1 lead.

Santiago Espinal homered in the eighth inning to give the Reds an 8-1 advantage. Cincinnati improves to 13-10 on the season.

