How a Wild 15 Hours of MLB Free Agency Led to J.T. Realmuto Re-Signing With Phillies

J.T. Realmuto is staying in Philadelphia.

Per multiple reports, Realmuto agreed to sign a three-year deal worth $45 million with the Phillies on Friday. The 34-year-old has spent the last seven seasons in Philadelphia and has made three All-Star teams, most recently in 2021.

Earlier this month, Sports Illustrated ranked Realmuto as the top catcher still available in free agency and the eighth-best player overall. He’s coming off his worst offensive season in about a decade—batting .257/.315/.384 with 12 homers in 134 games—but still, Realmuto is one of the most consistent bats at his position.

It was far from a guarantee that Realmuto was going to return to Philadelphia. But once the Dodgers signed free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker on Thursday night, things started to move quickly.

The Mets were in the mix to sign Tucker—and owner Steve Cohen even tweeted a couple of pope election references as they waited for an answer. New York reportedly offered Tucker a four-year contract worth $220 million. Once they got word that Tucker signed a four-year, $240 million contract with Los Angeles, the Mets had to scramble. They pivoted to signing infielder Bo Bichette to a three-year contract worth $126 million on Friday.

Another offseason domino had fallen. The Phillies, who met with Bichette earlier this week and made an effort to sign him—reportedly to a seven-year, $200 million contract—had to move on themselves. That left resources available to bring back Realmuto, who will once again serve as the primary backstop for a pitching staff that finished last season eighth in ERA (3.79) and third in strikeouts (1,471).

According to MLB insider Robert Murray, Realmuto will have the chance to make $60 million with incentives.

The Phillies won the NL East last season for the second straight year but lost in four games to the Dodgers in the NLDS.

