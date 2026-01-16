What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

The Cincinnati Reds made a move that feels like a prequel on Thursday night.

The Reds were part of a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Angels and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Reds are acquiring left-handed relief pitcher Brock Burke from the Angels and sending Gavin Lux to LA.

The importance of this deal is the money that just got dumped back into the budget. Lux was due to make $5.25 million this season. Burke is set to make $2.33 million. Nick Krall now has about $3 million on top of the likely $2-3 million he had.

This puts them in position to acquire a legitimate hitter that could give their lineup a boost.

It likely won’t be Eugenio Suarez, as that would still require more money than most deem the Reds have left to spend. Another trade would have to happen or a surprising increase in payroll would have to take place.

They could approach Rhys Hoskins with an offer close to what they should have available and the lineup would look better. Some predictions have him close to the range of payroll the Reds should have available.

Lux just didn’t have a role. He was listed as the team’s designated hitter, but he does not hit for power. He has experience playing multiple positions but none of them well. He has been on winning teams, but how much does that really matter if it's clear the current roster doesn't have enough hitting help?

It's better to use the money you freed up by trading him and improve the lineup in a meaningful way.

Reds President of Nick Krall has to have another move up his sleeve.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast