The Royal Express, Tuesday, April 30: Royals Outfielder Claims Weekly Award
Today's Game: The Royals will look to bounce back after a close loss in the season opener. First pitch is estimated at 6:10 p.m CT at the Rogers Center in Toronto. Cole Ragans will take the mound for tommorow's game, making it his second straight start against the Blue Jays. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: The Royals fell short in a back-and-forth scoring affair by a single run, taking their third straight loss as they fall 6-5.
In Case You Missed It
• Adam Frazier's home run robbing double play was named play of the week in the MLB.
• Kyle Isbel put together an impressive day at the plate despite the loss, bringing in two RBI's including a solo home run.
• Freddy Fermin hit his first home run of the year in the top of the eigth inning to bring the Royals within one against the Blue Jays yesterday.
This Day In Royals History
25 years ago today 3000 fans attended a Yankees-Royals game in Kansas City wearing t-shirts that read "$hare the wealth" to protest baseball economics and unfair monetary advantges. The protesters would turn their back during the Yankees at-bats and eventually walked out in the fourth inning. The Yankees would start the season with over 62 million dollars more in payroll than the Royals.
