The Royals Express, May 21, 2024: Three Hit Game for Michael Massey
Your daily briefing on what's going on with the Kansas City Royals, including TV listings.
Today's Game: The Kansas City Royals will play game two of a three-game home series against the Detroit Tigers at 6:40 p.m. CT. Alec Marsh (3-4, 2.43 ERA) is expected to be the starting pitcher for Kansas City. Casey Mize (1-2, 3.50 ERA) is expected to take the mound for the Tigers. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: Royals 8, Tigers 3.
In Case You Missed It:
- In their 8-3 victory over the Tigers on Monday, Royals second baseman Michael Massey tallied three hits, including an RBI. It was the first three hit game of the season for Massey.
- The Royals designated RHP Matt Sauer for assignment, and selected the contract of LHP Sam Long from Omaha Storm Chasers.
On This Day in Royals History:
- In 2015, Omar Infante, Paulo Orlando and Lorenzo Cain all doubled in a three-run sixth inning to lead the Royals to a 4-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox.
