The Royals Express, Sunday, May 5: The Royals Look To Bounce Back
Today's Game: The Royals will take the field for the final game in their series against the Rangers, looking to bounce back from yesterdays loss and take the series win. Daniel Lynch will make his season debut for the Royals against Jon Gray. The contest is slated to start at 1:10 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: The Royals pitching struggled throughout the game in a 15-4 loss to the Texas Rangers.
In Case You Missed It
• Michael Massey had a solid day on offense yesterday, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored.
• Alec Marsh will be making a rehab start in Omaha (AAA) today. Marsh suffered a bruised elbow after taking a line-drive off of his elbow.
• Salvador Perez goes 0-for-4 at the plate, ending his 22 game on-base streak.
