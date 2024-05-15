The Royals Express, May 15, 2024: Late Inning Heroics in Seattle
Today's Game: The Kansas City Royals will close out their road series against the Mariners with their third matchup tomorrow at 3:10 p.m. CT. Alec Marsh will be making his second start after his return from injury, he will be attempting to maintain his unblemished 3-0 record. He will take on Bryan Woo, who will be making his second start of the season and has yet to pick up a decision. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: The Royals found themselves in a pitching duel yesterday night, not being able to produce any runs until the seventh inning. Luckily for Kansas City, it was all that they needed to push past the Mariners with a three-run shot from Nelson Velazquez. The Royals picked up their 26th win of the season in the 4-2 victory. Micahel Wacha picked up the decision win, helping his record to 3-4 on the season.
In Case You Missed It:
• Michael Wacha doubled down on his previous bounce back performance, earning seven strikeouts and a win through six innings and only a single earned run.
• Salvador Perez continued to be productive for the Royals at the plate, earning a run and drawing two walks. One of the walks led to a run after a Nelson Velazquez home run.
• Despite being credited with the save, James McArthur would struggle closing out the game. Allowing two hits and a solo home run before finally putting the game away.
On This Day in Royals History:
22 years ago today, the Royals hired Astros bench coach Tony Pena to replace then interim coach John Mizerock. Through four seasons Pena would go 198-285 before being fired just 33 games into the 2005 season.
