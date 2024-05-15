Live Updates: Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners (Game Two)
The Kansas City Royals defeated the Seattle Mariners 4-2 on Tuesday night.
This was the second of three matchups in the road series as Kansas City improves to 26-18, while Seattle drops to 23-20. With the victory, the Royals have evened the series at one game apiece after falling 6-2 on Monday.
How It Happened...
Bottom Ninth: Luke Raley strikes out swinging. Mitch Haniger cuts the deficit to two with an opposite field blast. Dylan Moore strikes out swinging. Luis Urías lines out softly to shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to end the game here in Seattle. Kansas City steals one at T-Mobile Park after a dominant Logan Gilbert start goes awry with a single mistake. FINAL: Royals 4, Mariners 2.
Top Ninth: Cody Bolton replaces Kirby Snead for Seattle, and gets a quick 1-2-3 as Perez grounds out, Massey flies out, and Velazquez strikes out.
Bottom Eighth: Sam Haggerty lines out to first. Josh Rojas flies out to center. Julio Rodríguez singles on a line drive to first. James McArthur replaces John Schreiber on the mound. Ty Frances singles, but Cal Raleigh strikes out swinging to end the inning.
Top Eighth: Hunter Renfroe walks. Garrett Hampson out on a sacrifice bunt. Hunter Renfroe to second. Maikel Garcia singles on a line drive to left fielder Sam Haggerty. Hunter Renfroe scores. Bobby Witt Jr. flies out to right. Kirby Snead replaces Trent Thornton. Vinnie Pasquantino strikes out swinging to end the inning. Kansas City extends their lead. Royals 4, Mariners 1.
Bottom Seventh: John Schreiber replaces Michael Wacha on the mound. Mitch Haniger singles on a line drive, but Dylan Moore grounds into a double play. Luis Urias called out on strikes to end the inning.
Top Seventh: Bobby Witt Jr. walks, Vinnie Pasquantino grounds out, Gilbert intentionally walks Salvador Perez, Michael Massey strikes out swinging, and Nelson Velazquez blasts a towering home run to left center to break the game open 3-1 in favor of Kansas City. Trent Thornton replaces Logan Gilbert for Seattle as a result. MJ Melendez strikes out swinging to end the inning. Royals 3, Mariners 1.
Bottom Sixth: Julio Rodríguez singles, France flies out to right, Raleigh lines out to shortstop, and Luke Raley grounds out to end the inning.
Top Sixth: MJ Melendez pops out, Hunter Renfroe lines out, Garrett Hampson singles, and Maikel Garcia flies out to center to end the inning. Gilbert still going strong for Seattle.
Bottom Fifth: Urias grounds out, Haggerty pops out, and Rojas strikes out to end the inning for Michael Wacha.
Top Fifth: Some Deja Vu as Perez walks and Michael Massey grounds into a double play. Velazquez strikes out swinging once more. Seattle's Gilbert has faced the minumum through five.
Bottom Fourth: Luke Raley hits a solo home run off of Michael Wacha to make the score 1-0 in favor of the Mariners. France strikes out, Raleigh flies out, and Moore pops out to end the inning. Mariners 1, Royals 0.
Top Fourth: Garcia, Witt Jr. and Pasquantino groundout, lineout and popout to conclude the inning. Quick work for Logan Gilbert, who has allowed two hits and struck out five through four innings pitched.
Bottom Third: Josh Rojas walks, but Wacha strikes out Sam Haggerty and Julio Rodriguez while getting Luis Urius out on a foul popout.
Top Third: Melendez strikes out to start the inning, Renfroe singles but is thrown out at second trying to stretch a double by Sam Haggerty in left. Hampson pops out to first to end the frame.
Bottom Second: Haniger rips a single, but Wacha sends the Mariners packing here in the second with some weak contact and a strikeout of Luke Raley.
Top Second: Perez rips a single, but Massey grounds into a double play. Velazquez then goes down swinging for Gilbert's fourth strikeout of the night.
Bottom First: Royals' Michael Wacha follows suit with a 1-2-3 frame of his own as Rojas, Rodriguez and France popout, groundout, and flyout.
Top First: 1-2-3 first inning for Seattle's Logan Gilbert. Garcia, Witt Jr. and Pasquantino all strike out swinging.
Pregame
- Today's Matchup: The Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners in game two of their three-game road series, starting at 8:40 p.m. CT. Michael Wacha (2-4, 5.15 ERA) will take the mound for Kansas City, while Logan Gilbert (3-1, 2.94 ERA) will pitch for Seattle. You can watch the game on fuboTV and MLB.TV.