MLB Writer Proposes Dodgers Trade Package For Royals All-Star
The Kansas City Royals’ down year is good news for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Royals are looking like sellers, and the Dodgers could really use Kansas City’s All-Star right-hander.
Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter discussed this situation on Tuesday and outlined an interesting trade package.
“With a 1-7 record in their last eight games and an 8-17 record overall in June, the Kansas City Royals are a recent addition to the list of presumptive trade deadline sellers,” Reuter wrote.
“After finishing as the runner-up in AL Cy Young balloting last season, Seth Lugo has a 2.74 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 76 strikeouts in 88.2 innings this year. He's earning $15 million this year and has a $15 million player option in 2026 that he'll almost certainly decline given his increased earning potential.”
“The Dodgers made a play for arguably the top rental arm on the market last summer when they acquired Jack Flaherty from the Tigers. With the rotation expected to be their biggest focal point once again, Lugo could end up atop their wish list.”
“Even for a two-month rental, the Royals' asking price figures to be steep for a starter who would be a no-doubt addition to a contender's playoff rotation.”
Reuter’s proposed Dodgers package for Lugo went as follows:
“OF Eduardo Quintero (No. 6 LAD prospect, No. 82 on B/R Top 100), OF Mike Sirota (No. 7 LAD prospect, Next 50 on B/R Top 100).”
“The Royals are thin in the outfield, so this deal would give them two outfielders with impact everyday-player potential,” Reuter continued.
Lugo, 35, picked up a Gold Glove in addition to his career-first All-Star selection in 2024. A former member of the San Diego Padres and New York Mets, Lugo might welcome a move to a team like the Dodgers, who are on the shortest list of World Series favorites.
If Lugo hits the market, he’ll have multiple suitors, but it’s difficult to imagine any franchise outbidding the all-powerful Dodgers.
