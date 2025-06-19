Yankees Predicted To Cut Ties With 2-Time All-Star In Royals Trade
The New York Yankees are surely exploring ways to refine their roster in preparation for another playoff run.
Injuries and underperformance from the Yankees' pitching staff have complicated New York's depth chart and trade outlook.
At least one veteran starter has emerged as a candidate to be moved, with the Kansas City Royals figuring into the situation as a logical destination for a pitcher seeking a fresh start.
ClutchPoints’ Zachary Howell recently set the stage for such a situation by suggesting that Marcus Stroman could be traded.
“Marcus Stroman made news before the season even started," Howell wrote.
"The veteran starter did not want to play out of Boone’s bullpen for the Yankees this season. Injuries to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil gave him what he wanted, but he has not done anything with the opportunity. Since joining the Yankees in 2024, Stroman has been underwhelming. After a knee injury sent him to the injured list, he has not done anything to improve his 11.57 ERA in 2025. When he is healthy and at his best, Stroman is an All-Star-level pitcher and a Gold Glove winner."
"At 34 years old, though, it seems like his best years are behind him," Howell continued.
"However, teams like the Royals, looking for an upgrade at the back of their starting rotation, could decide that Stroman is worth the risk. Even though sending a starter away is a risk, New York has their eyes on pitchers across the market that could fill his role and then some.”
Howell didn't fully capture how Stroman's injury has derailed his season.
The injury, tied to a college-era anterior cruciate ligament tear, has limited him to minimal action since April 11. After receiving a cortisone shot and nerve blocker, Stroman recently completed a promising rehab outing with Double-A Somerset, signaling a potential return. He’s also shown flexibility, expressing willingness to adapt to various roles, a shift from his earlier reluctance to pitch in relief.
For the Yankees, trading Stroman could clear space to pursue younger or more consistent arms. The Royals, meanwhile, need depth behind their core starters to sustain their postseason push, and with Cole Ragans currently out for several weeks, Kansas City could take a flyer on Stroman if he's expected to be back soon.
Despite his 2025 struggles, Stroman’s track record as a durable, competitive pitcher makes him an intriguing gamble.
