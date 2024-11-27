Royals Could Land Prized Cardinals Closer In Potential Blockbuster Trade
The Kansas City Royals have been busy this offseason. They already re-signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract and traded for Jonathan India.
The offense and starting rotation are mostly taken care of, but Kansas City can now focus on potentially making deals to improve their bullpen. While they have Lucas Erceg, they could use a little more help at the back end of their 'pen for 2025.
David Schoenfield of ESPN proposed an interesting idea, that the Royals should target St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley and sent pitching prospect Blake Wolters back to St. Louis in the deal.
"These two franchises rarely make deals with each other -- only one since 2016, and that was simply St. Louis acquiring Anthony Misiewicz from K.C. for cash considerations in 2023 -- so maybe this is a long shot. But it makes sense, especially if the Cardinals, as stated, are focusing on a reset season in 2025 that will focus on youth," Schoenfield wrote. " With Helsley coming off a monster 49-save season but headed to free agency after 2025, he should be available. The Royals made a nice pickup last trade deadline in acquiring reliever Lucas Erceg from the A's, but their bullpen depth was still a soft spot overall."
The Royals would certainly benefit from having both Erceg and Helsley at the back end of their bullpen. Helsley recently won the National League Reliever of the Year award and would significantly bolster the Royals' bullpen.
It will be interesting to see if these two teams link up for a deal.
