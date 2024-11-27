Proposed Cardinals-Royals Blockbuster Sends 10-Time Gold Glover To KC
The Kansas City Royals have pulled off some fairly surprising transactions in the last two offseasons. But could they pull off a bona-fide blockbuster?
Signing starting pitchers Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha and trading for second baseman Jonathan India were moves that small-market teams don't always make, but they're very much within the realm of possibility for any team that wants to win now.
There are more expensive stars to be had on the trade market, though, and this is where the Royals' involvement gets a little more murky. Kansas City's payroll was still just $115 million last season, so it's hard to see them eating a $30 million salary to bring in another individual superstar.
Let's say the Royals do roll the dice on one more expensive star. Who might they realistically trade for that could make a major impact on the 2025 season?
Matt Snyder of CBS Sports proposed acquiring a current in-state rival. Snyder named the Royals as a possible trade destination for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado in a recent article.
"The 2024 Royals had one of the most remarkable turnarounds in MLB history, going from 106 losses to the ALDS in a single season. They are set up to contend again behind MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr. and a pair of aces in Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo," Snyder said.
"Vinnie Pasquantino is at first, so this would be another team who would, correctly, leave Arenado at third base. Maikel Garcia is the incumbent third baseman, but he hit .231 with a 72 OPS+ and 1.2 WAR last season. Arenado is an upgrade. It would be a pretty fun move."
Arenado, 33, is an eight-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glover, and five-time Silver Slugger. He'll be in the Hall of Fame someday, but the question that concerns the Royals is whether his best days are behind him. He posted just a .719 OPS/101 OPS+ in 2024, his worst year since his 2013 rookie season.
Perhaps a change of scenery and a chance to play for a younger contending team would help Arenado rediscover his superstar self. But the Royals would have to take on over $76 million in remaining salary, so unless St. Louis eats some money, it would seem like an unrealistic gamble based on past spending habits.
More MLB: Red Sox $40 Million Home Run Leader Predicted To Ditch Boston In Favor Of Royals