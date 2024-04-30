Rough Start on the Mound Plague Royals in 6-5 Loss to Blue Jays
The Kansas City Royals fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Monday evening.
The bats have been relatively calm for each of these teams over the past few games, but the runs couldn't have come any sooner for both squads on Monday night. However, Royals pitcher Jonathan Bowlan's first start of the season (and second of his career) was the main reason for Toronto's early success, as Kansas City had to play catch-up for the remainder of the contest.
Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.'s single, left fielder Nelson Velazquez's double and second baseman Michael Massey's single brought in two runs in the top of the first inning. The Blue Jays couldn't have retaliated much quicker, as after first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was walked, designated hitter Justin Turner hit a two-run, 343-foot home run to even the game in the bottom of the inning.
Turner's night didn't end there as he blasted another one to left for a 368-foot solo home run in his very next at-bat in the third inning. Two batters later, catcher Danny Jansen joined Turner with one of his own to make the score 4-2. This ended Bowlan's night far too early, as in 2.2 innings, he allowed six hits, four runs, three walks and threw three strikeouts.
Fortunately, the Royals offense was able to somewhat return to its first-inning form in the fourth, as center fielder Kyle Isbel's single brought catcher Freddy Fermin, who's filling in for late scratch Salvador Perez, home to cut it to 4-3. Kansas City was able to load the bases later in the inning, which forced Toronto to take out starting pitcher Yariel Rodriguez, but reliever Genesis Cabrera was able to get the final out through a grounder to shortstop.
Toronto scored once again in the fifth inning, but Kansas City was able to keep it within one run after Isbel's sixth-inning solo home run went 406 feet into center. Nevertheless, Guerrero followed this with an RBI double in the bottom of the inning to extend the lead, but Fermin's home run in the eighth wasn't enough.
The season series is now 3-2, in favor of Kansas City. With the loss, the Royals' record stands at 17-13, keeping them second in the AL Central, as the 16-12 Detroit Tigers' game against the St. Louis Cardinals was postponed. They are currently trailing the division-leading Cleveland Guardians, who boast a strong 19-9 record on the season.