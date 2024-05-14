Live Updates: Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners (Game One)
The Kansas City Royals fell to the Seattle Mariners 6-2 on Monday night.
This was the first of three matchups in the road series as Kansas City falls to 25-18 (10-10 away), while Seattle climbs to 23-19 (14-9 home).
How It Happened (most recent at the top)...
Top of the ninth inning: Munoz goes 1-2-3, including two strikeouts on the penultimate and final out of the night. FINAL: Mariners 6, Royals 2.
Bottom of the eighth inning: Reliever Chris Stratton fills in for Zerpa and allows a two-run two-out home run by France. Mariners 6, Royals 2.
Top of the eighth inning: Royals' bats finally woke up in the eighth inning against Mariners reliever Ryne Stanek, as Massey doubled to left to bring in two runs. The runners were shortstop Witt, who grounded into a fielder's choice after Garcia singled, and Pasquantino, who previously singled. Reliever Andres Munoz filled in for Stanek and got final out.Mariners 4, Royals 2.
Bottom of the seventh inning: Reliever Angel Zerpa fills in for Duffey and goes 1-2-3, including a strikeout.
Top of the seventh inning: Massey opens the inning safe at first after an error and Velazquez follows it up with a single. However, with runners on the corners, Kirby was able to get three-straight outs, including his sixth strikeout.
Bottom of the sixth inning: Reliever Tyler Duffey fills in for Singer and goes 1-2-3, including a strikeout to end the inning.
Top of the sixth inning: Kirby retires the side.
Bottom of the fifth inning: Singer sends the first three Mariner batters back to the dugout, including his fifth and sixth strikeouts.
Top of the fifth inning: Blanco gets Kansas City's second hit of the night with a one-out infield single, but he'd later get caught stealing second and Garcia lined out to center for the third out.
Bottom of the fourth inning: Rojas gets one-out single and Polanco gets two-out walk for Singer's first of game, but they'd be stranded there after a groundout by Raleigh.
Top of the fourth inning: Kirby sends the first three Royal batters back to the dugout once again, including his fifth strikeout.
Bottom of the third inning: Rodriguez, Polanco and Raleigh each single to open the half inning with another run. Raley also singles two batters later to bring in the second run of the frame. Fortunately, Singer strikes out the next two batters for his third and fourth of the night. Mariners 4, Royals 0.
Top of the third inning: Royals batters go down 1-2-3 for first time tonight, including Kirby's fourth strikeout of the game.
Bottom of the second inning: Raleigh doubles to open up inning and Raley homers to center (432 feet) two batters later. France then gets a two-out single and Moore follows it with a double, but the Royals defense prevents any more damage with a line-out to shortstop. Mariners 2, Royals 0.
Top of the second inning: Blanco reaches first via a catcher's interference with two outs and later steals second. But Kirby gets his second strikeout of the inning and third of the game.
Bottom of the first inning: Singer starts strong with a 1-2-3 inning, including his first strikeout of the night.
Top of the first inning: Witt singled and both Pasquantino and Perez were hit-by-pitch with one out. But the loaded bases would stay that way after Massey struck out and Velazquez grounded out to shortstop.
Pregame
Royals
Mariners
1. Third baseman Maikel Garcia
1. Third baseman Josh Rosas
2. Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
2. Center fielder Julio Rodriguez
3. First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino
3. Second baseman Jorge Polanco
4. Catcher Salvador Perez
4. Catcher Cal Raleigh
5. Second baseman Michael Massey
5. Right fielder Mitch Haniger
6. Right fielder Nelson Velazquez
6. Left fielder Luke Raley
7. Left fielder MJ Melendez
7. Designated hitter Mitch Garver
8. Designated hitter Adam Frazier
8. First baseman Ty France
9. Center fielder Dairon Blanco
9. Shortstop Dylan Moore
Pitcher Brady Singer
Pitcher George Kirby
Today's Game: The Royals take on the Seattle Mariners in the first act of a three-game road series at 8:40 p.m. CT. The probable starting pitchers are Brady Singer for Kansas City (3-1, 2.36 ERA) and George Kirby for Seattle (3-3, 4.15 ERA). The game can be viewed on fuboTV.
Check us out on:
Twitter - RoyalsCentralFN
Facebook - RoyalsCentral