Detroit Tigers Predicted to Lose Ideal Free Agent Target to Hated AL Franchise
The Detroit Tigers have some issues they will be aggressive in trying to fix this offseason coming off one of the best runs of baseball in the history of the franchise.
While Detroit fell short of an ALCS appearance, the team rallied from down 9.5 games in late August to make the postseason and eliminate the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round before eventually falling in five games to the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS. As the Tigers look to make the next step towards actually contending for a World Series banner, there are some holes that need to be filled and can be addressed in free agency if ownership is willing to spend.
One problem area was both corner infield spots, but especially first base following a disastrous campaign from former No. 1 overall selection Spencer Torkelson. Torkelson was sent down during the season and he started to rebound a bit after the team brought him back up, but going into 2025 with him as their every day first baseman again with no backup plan is not an option.
Detroit has been heavily connected to Arizona Diamondbacks three-time Gold Glove winner Christian Walker and he would be a perfect fit, but Nick Villano of FanSided predicts Walker to wind up playing for the also first base needy defending American League champion New York Yankees.
"The Yankees are uniquely equipped to sign Walker," Villano wrote. "They have DJ LeMahieu who is looking to bounce back, and they are looking to replace a washed Anthony Rizzo. Walker would just need to deliver on what he’s done in the past. With Aaron Judge in the lineup, along with whoever is added over the next few months, the Yankees can give Walker everything he’s looking for and more."
Walker would bring a veteran presence to a young Tigers team that is trying to figure out how to take the next step as well as a steadying presence in the lineup and an elite glove in the infield. Seeing him wind up with the team they are chasing would make the pursuit of the team's first American League pennant since 2012 even more difficult than it already would be.
Getting into a bidding war with the Yankees is generally a losing battle, so if New York is in on Walker it's going to be tough to land his signature. Seeing what the offers actually look like will dictate how realistic a target he really is.