4 Teams That Would Be Trade Fits for Detroit Tigers Former No. 1 Overall Pick
The Detroit Tigers are a team that everyone will be keeping an eye on this offseason.
After being sellers just about three months ago ahead of the MLB trade deadline, they are now firmly in the buyers category. Their unprecedented hot streak in the second half of the season led to them earning a wild card spot in the playoffs.
They made the most of it, defeating the Houston Astros in the Wild Card Round before losing to the Cleveland Guardians in the NLDS in five games. With their offseason underway, they are now pinpointing areas of improvement.
One of them is first base, where they have to decide what to do with Spencer Torkelson. Will they trade him after making him the first overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft?
If they make an upgrade in free agency, he will hit the trade block. Here are four teams that should be interested in acquiring the former top prospect.
Pittsburgh Pirates
There may not be a team in baseball that is in as desperate of need of offensive upgrades as the Pirates. With arguably the best starting pitching rotation in baseball, ownership needs to open their check books and add some offense.
That seems to be an unlikely thing to happen, which could turn to them looking for reclamation projects on the trade market. They did it with catcher Joey Bart in 2024, why not try their hand with Torkelson in 2025?
There is no clear-cut answer at first base currently and Pittsburgh has shown a willingness to let young guys work through issues. A change in scenery and a locked-in role could do wonders for him.
Washington Nationals
Heading into the offseason, the Nationals want to upgrade the supporting cast around their emerging core. They need some power in the lineup and if things click for Torkelson, he could certainly provide some; he did launch 31 home runs in 2023.
Only 25 years old, he would fit perfectly in the timeline the team is currently on. Insert him as the starting first baseman in 2025 and the team could have a starting lineup made up almost entirely of players 26 years old or younger.
That would give the franchise an incredible foundation to build upon as they look to make a return to relevancy after missing the postseason every year since their 2019 World Series victory.
Tampa Bay Rays
If there is a team willing to take on young players with several years of control and see what they have, it is the Rays. They would make for a good trade partner as Yandy Diaz could be the centerpiece of a trade package back to Detroit.
Always motivated by saving money, Tampa Bay is in a tough spot as they don’t even know where they will be playing games in 2025 because of the damage the dome at Tropicana Field sustained during the hurricane.
Arizona Diamondbacks
The Diamondbacks could have a massive void to fill in their lineup this offseason. All-Star and Gold Glove first baseman Christian Walker is hitting free agency and could opt to sign with a different team.
The Tigers are one of the teams that could show interest in Walker. We could certainly see a swap between the team’s first basemen from 2024, as Torkelson would be expendable if the veteran landed in the Motor City.
Walker was a late bloomer himself. Maybe Arizona would be able to coax some of that potential out of Torkelson that the Tigers have been unable to consistently do.