2 Outfielders the Tigers Could Target to Upgrade Their Lineup

The Detroit Tigers haven't made any substantial additions to their offense in the winter. They've done a good job shoring up the backend of the bullpen, re-signing Kyle Finnegan, and bringing in veteran closer Kenley Jansen. Jack Flaherty and Drew Anderson's return rounds out the starting rotation.

However, the Tigers have been surprisingly quiet in addressing their position players. Last year, there was a staggering difference in offensive play during the first and second halves of the season. Detroit limped into the playoffs, and timely hitting helped them get by to the ALDS.

However, their recipe for success isn't sustainable. The offense finished top five in strikeouts and regressed to the median in multiple categories. There is plenty of talent on the roster, but the Tigers could use one more bat to help the lineup in 2026.

Austin Hays

Austin Hays is coming off a productive season with the Cincinnati Reds. He slashed .266/.315/.453 last year and hit 15 home runs and 64 RBIs. The numbers don't blow off the page, but with his market value sitting at around $5 million, according to Spotrac, he could be a solid addition in Detroit.

The 30-year-old has spent the majority of his career with the Baltimore Orioles. He emerged as an All-Star in 2023, finishing with a career high 143 hits that year. He struggled in 2024, but he began to find his stride last year.

Hays is one of the top outfielders available in the free agent market and should have some suitors in the coming weeks. If the Tigers are looking for some external help in the outfield, Hays is certainly a viable option.

Harrison Bader

Harrison Bader brings tons of energy to any clubhouse. After being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline, he burst onto the scene, slashing .305/.361/.463. He was an instant boost to the Phillies' offense.

In center field, the Tigers will likely utilize Parker Meadows. He only appeared in 58 games, and his offensive numbers regressed. Bader brings above-average defense, having won a Gold Glove in 2021. His arm strength and range in the outfield rank in the 84th and 92nd percentile, respectively, according to Baseball Savant.

Bader will likely be searching for a two or three-year deal, but if Detroit is looking for some outfield help, it would certainly be worth it. Of course, Cody Bellinger remains a free agent and would be a massive splash hit. However, it doesn't seem the Tigers are willing to spend top dollar for anybody, including Tarik Skubal.

Regardless, the Tigers could use one more bat to improve a struggling offense. With multiple teams in the American League making significant improvements, Detroit could fall behind quickly if they don't act before the season begins.

