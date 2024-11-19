Three-Time Gold Glover Is Realistic Target for Detroit Tigers in Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason with some very clear needs at the top of the list if they are to improve upon the unlikely postseason run they just made.
While the team has been patient with the rebuild and given their young pieces time to develop before expecting tons of wins, the bar has been raised after the group clearly demonstrated to ownership and team brass that their window of contention is open now. With this being the case, it's time for Detroit to start getting at least a little bit aggressive in the pursuit of improvement if they want to take the next step towards true contention.
One of the massive and glaring issues all season long was the first base position. Former No. 1 overall selection Spencer Torkelson was sent down after a disastrous first half of the season, and his numbers did improve a bit after he returned to the major leagues. But the Tigers cannot bank on Torkelson as the everyday first baseman again, and there are some tremendous fits out there.
One name who has been heavily linked to Detroit at the position - and for good reason - is Christian Walker of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The three time Gold Glove winner is among the best in the game on defense and consistently solid on offense. Clay Snowden of Just Baseball named Walker as a realistic fit for the Tigers.
"Considering the talent coming through the system, the Tigers do not necessary have to sign a long-term deal to fix their problem," Snowden wrote. "Walker could come in on a three-year deal and help balance the lineup by adding a righty bat in the middle of the order. Despite his age, Walker still posted exit velocities that lead me to believe a decline is not around the corner."
Walker is not only one of the better first basemen in all of baseball who would not be seeking an extremely long-term deal, but he would also bring a veteran presence to a clubhouse with so much young talent like Detroit.
That kind of addition can be invaluable, and if the price is right, Walker is absolutely someone the Tigers should try to go out and get.