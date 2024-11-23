Why Signing Glove First Baseman Makes Sense for Detroit Tigers in Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers are heading into free agency and the offseason hoping to build upon what was an amazing season.
Last year, the Tigers were able to snap their lengthy playoff drought and proved that they belonged in the playoffs by beating the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card Round.
Detroit beating Houston was very surprising, as the Astros had made the American League Championship Series for seven straight years.
Now, the Tigers will be hoping to improve this offseason, as while they will have some of their young players continue to develop, this was a team that has some needs heading into the winter.
On the pitching staff, Detroit could ideally use another front-end starter to pair with their ace, Tarik Skubal. In the second half of the season and in the playoffs, it was basically Skubal as the only reliable starter.
While adding at least one starter should be a priority, they also could use some upgrades to their infielder. Both of the corner infield spots could use some help, and first base could be an area that the team focuses on.
In free agency, one player who makes a lot of sense for Detroit is Christian Walker. While Pete Alonso has been garnering most of the attention at the position in free agency, an argument could be made that Walker is the better all-around player.
Last season, the slugger totaled 26 home runs, 84 RBIs, and batted .251 in 130 games. It was also the third straight year that he was able to win a gold glove at the position. Walker’s ability to play both offense and defense at a high level makes him a really appealing free agent, but he is unfortunately 33 years old now, and will be 34 years old when the season starts.
Generally, that is around the age when players start to take a step back, which makes the length of the contract for Walker very important.
For the Tigers, giving him a little extra money to keep the contract, either two or three years, would be an ideal situation, as they don’t want to be handicapped by another bad contract like they have with Javier Baez.
If Detroit is able to sign the 33-year-old first baseman, it will also likely result in Spencer Torkelson getting traded. While a potential return for their former top prospect won’t be massive, they will likely get something decent back.
There are going to be plenty of suitors for Walker this offseason, but he makes a lot of sense for the Tigers, and they can offer him a chance to compete in 2025.