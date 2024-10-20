What Does the Future Hold for Detroit Tigers Former Elite Prospect?
After a fairy tale run from the Detroit Tigers in 2024, the team will have some decisions to make in the near future. As such a young team, these decisions will be important for how they move forward in terms of team building. One such player that will be vital is former top prospect, Spencer Torkelson.
Torkelson was the number one overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft due to his prestigious power. In 129 games at Arizona State, the first baseman hit 54 home runs. In his first year in the system in 2021, Torkelson hit 30 home runs and sped his way to the majors the next season.
Since being called up, the 25-year-old has had a bumpy ride.
In 2023, he mashed 31 home runs and 34 doubles on his way to a 107 OPS+. It looked like he was going to take the next step, but this past season was a struggle.
On June 3, he was optioned back to Triple-A after having spent the entirety of 2023 in the Majors. At that point, he was hitting just .201 with a .597 OPS and four home runs. He had become something of a liability for a team that was struggling, and they wanted him to get more work in the minors.
In 58 games with Toledo, he mashed 11 home runs and was called back up. After he was called back up, Torkelson hit .248 with an OPS mark of .781, a big improvement. And now the Tigers' brass expects him to continue improving.
"Tork is one of several players that needs to have a big offseason. We have confidence that Tork is every bit as talented and has a promising future, as he always has. We just have to find a way to get that complete hitter out of him," President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris said.
It's true, he's always had the talent. Coming out of the draft, he was considered to have a rare combination of hit and power tools. It just hasn't worked quite yet. Hence, the need for a big offseason.
Detroit could have other, external options. Christian Walker is a free agent, as are Carlos Santana and other players like Paul Goldschmidt. The first base market is big. If they don't feel that Torkelson has made the necessary improvements after 4-for-21 in the playoffs, the Tigers could turn to the open market.
Detroit is clearly a confident team and is ready to compete on a regular basis going forward. First base is a position of power, and they need to be able to rely on Torkelson if he is to have a future with the team. Spring Training could be big for him.