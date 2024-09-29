Detroit Tigers Rotation Projected as Worst Among Contenders for MLB Postseason
The Detroit Tigers are returning to the postseason for the first time in a decade. Over the weekend, they clinched an American League Wildcard spot, making them the first team to do so since 2014.
The historic comeback run that Detroit accomplished, which found them as ‘sellers’ at the MLB Trade Deadline, has made the late-season push that much more impressive. However, due to some of those midseason trades, some believe that this team is not ready to compete with the best teams in the league in postseason play.
On Saturday, Bleacher Reports released their rankings evaluating the pitching rotations of the 13 teams fighting for the 12 spots in the postseason that begins Tuesday. Unfortunately, the Tigers came in last place on the list despite having one of the best pitchers in baseball.
“Aside from AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal as ace of the staff, the upstart Detroit Tigers have a starting rotation full of question marks.”Said B/R writer Joel Reuter. He also listed the remaining rotation and possible options for the team to use during the playoffs.
The Tigers traded away arguably the best pitcher at the MLB Trade Deadline when Jack Flaherty was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Although they had no way of knowing they would go on a historic run, going 31-17 since August 1st and clawing into the playoff race, having him still in the rotation would most definitely move them up the rankings, possibly into the top five.
Instead the Tigers will most likely send out two question marks behind Skubal as they look to make it to the ALDS and further. Reece Olson is projected to be the number two behind the expected AL Cy Young pitcher this week, but that decision will come with some concern. Olson has recently returned from injury as he was out for almost two months with a right shoulder strain. He has made three starts since the injury, and although he slowly increased his workload, it was still not a whole start like he is used to. He finished his last start against the Tampa Bay Rays going four-inning, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out three batters. He went 72 pitches in the outing. Although his ‘stuff’ looks good on the mound, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch may have to couple him up with another pitcher who can provide length. Something that is not ideal for your second starter in the playoffs.
Keider Montero appears to be the option for the Tigers as the third pitcher in the rotation heading into the Wildcard matchup, but like Olson, concerns about his performance are expected. Montero has had his share of success this season, including a complete game shutout at the beginning of September. However, as of late, he hasn’t had his best on the mound. In his last two starts, after going 14 straight innings without a run, Montero has given up six runs in his last 7.1 innings of work. That is a 7.36 ERA over that recent span on the mound.
The Tigers will most likely need to rely on their bullpen more than other teams next week. The team recently called up top prospect Jackson Jobe, who debuted in a relief role last week against the Rays. If they decide to add him to the postseason roster, he could provide length out of the bullpen for the Tigers.
Although the Tigers are receiving doubts regarding their roster construction heading into the postseason, it’s doubtful they are phased. After the recent stretch that got them to the dance to begin with, anything is possible come October.