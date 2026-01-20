Scott Boras Sends Tigers Clear Message Ahead of Tarik Skubal Arbitration Case

The Detroit Tigers went into the offseason knowing things had the potential to reach a firestorm when it comes to their superstar ace pitcher.

With just one season left of control on the contract of Tarik Skubal, trading him was always on the table, however a deal has not come together to this point largely because of other teams being unwilling to meet the asking price.

Things got even hotter though after the arbitration deadline has Detroit and Skubal headed to a hearing with the largest gap in history after each side filed at $19 million and $32 million, respectively. A deal can still be agreed to before the hearing, but this is not the way the Tigers have traditionally done things.

Skubal's representation -- super agent Scott Boras -- put the ball fully in Detroit's court this week by saying they still want to negotiate before the hearing but the organization is choosing not to according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press (subscription required).

Boras Blames Tigers for Negotiations Breaking Down

"There are no deadlines for negotiating, other than when we go to the hearing and turn the case over to arbitrators," Boras said. "There's no baseball rule that says you can't negotiate. It's the Tigers' philosophy where they stop negotiations, but that's their choice, not ours. We're continuing to negotiate, and we'll always do so in good faith – up until the hearing when the arbitrators decide...We are open to negotiate. There are no deadlines from Tarik Skubal's camp."

In all likelihood, Boras probably knows there is no chance a deal is going to be agreed to with a gap of $13 million, but once again as he's done throughout this process, he has successfully shifted blame squarely on the organization.

Skubal wants to be in Detroit and has said it over and over, but that doesn't mean he's going to take the absurd discount which they would like him to both in extension and arbitration talks, nor should he.

As for what's next, it becomes anyone's guess.

Tigers Likely Will Hold Firm In Their Stance on Skubal

Despite the plea from Boras, Detroit is not likely to change their organizational philosophy when it comes to how they negotiate in arbitration. A hearing is inevitable, which could further damage the relationship between the team and Skubal and all but assure he will be playing elsewhere next year.

Just about every piece of news this offseason with regards to Skubal seems to be pointing in this direction, and barring a shocking turn of events, this will be the last year the southpaw wears a Tigers uniform.

Depending on the results of the hearing, Detroit could even look to move him before that if Skubal does win and they are forced to pay him what he's worth. It's a fascinating situation and one the Tigers appear to be mismanaging rather severely.

The next couple of weeks are going to be a strong indicator of what Skubal's future in Detroit ultimately looks like.

