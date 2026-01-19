Why Tigers' Dillon Dingler’s Second Half Deserves More Attention

The Detroit Tigers' decline after the All-Star break led to their loss of the division title, which they had held for most of the 2025 season, to the Cleveland Guardians.

Fortunately for the Tigers, they managed to defeat the Guardians in Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series, which somewhat softened the blow of losing the division at the end of the regular season.

While the Tigers' second half is remembered by fans as one of the more confusing times in recent memory, especially following the stellar first half they had, there were some positives to take from it, primarily in the form of Gold Glove-winning catcher Dillon Dingler.

How Much Better Did Dillion Dingler Get After the All-Star Break?

Detroit has not only found its primary catcher for years to come, but they've also discovered a player in Dingler who can hit well. After a challenging stint with the team in 2024, where he struggled at the plate, Dingler made significant progress in 2025.

His performance improved, particularly in the second half of the season, when he excelled as others began to cool off. Ending the season with a batting average of .278, it was the second half that elevated him at the plate.

Below are Dingler's splits from the first half and the second half. All in all, the former second-round pick has begun to blossom into more than just a defensive first player.

1st Half Stats

.265 AVG, .306 OBP, .414 SLG, .719 OPS, eight home runs, 36 RBIs, 76 hits in 250 at-bats, and an OPS+ of 91.

2nd Half Stats

.296 AVG, .355 OBP, .441 OPS, .796 OPS, five home runs, 21 RBIs, 55 hits in 186 at-bats, and an OPS+ of 112.

Just for reference, Dingler's OPS+ was either league average or better; the league average for 2025 was .719.

Dingler walked more and struck out less in the second half as well, and while the RBIs weren't as high as they were in the first half, there weren't a ton of Tigers players who got on base for Dingler to drive in.

Going into the new campaign, more eyes will be on Dingler as a complete player, rather than just a defensive wizard. Yes, he's still going to throw runners out at second and be the main catcher for the pitching staff, but his expectations at the plate will surely increase.

According to Baseball Reference, Dingler performs best when AJ Hinch pencils him in as the seven hitter. Last season, Dingler hit seventh in 65 games with a .298 AVG, seven home runs, and 30 RBIs.

