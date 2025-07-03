Tigers Have Desperate Trade Deadline Need for Surprising Position, Insider Says
The Detroit Tigers have had an extremely special year that sees them hold the best record in the American League and seemingly continue their winning ways against every opponent they face.
Headed into the year, hopes were obviously high, but it would be safe to say nobody really saw this kind of season coming for such a young team who most thought would be another year or two away from being able to contend.
That mindset has shifted during a first half which has been right up there with the best starts in team history and has the Tigers in a spot where they could potentially contend for an American League pennant.
No team is perfect however, and Detroit has as many issues as anyone when it comes to poking holes in contenders.
One of baseball's most prominent insiders, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, thinks there is one area in particular where Detroit needs to focus on when it comes to the trade deadline later this month.
"A starter, or at least they should be," Rosenthal said when asked what the Tigers are looking to add at the deadline. "It just seems to be that to be the postseason team they want to be they need one more...that is what I would like to see them do most of all."
Detroit has the best pitcher on the planet in their soon-to-be repeat American League Cy Young ace Tarik Skubal, however beyond Skubal has been a bit shaky this year both in terms of consistency and injuries.
Casey Mize has been rock solid but spent a stint on the injured list and has a long history of ailments, while Jack Flaherty has been as streaky as they come. Reese Olson had a dominant start but has found himself on the injured list since the middle of May while Jackson Jobe underwent Tommy John surgery.
The Tigers do not have this horrible rotation by any means, but shoring it up with one last guy they can rely upon for quality innings is certainly not a bad idea.
Rosenthal argued that another bat is not massively necessary, though he did not mention the bullpen, which has been the area Detroit has most been expected to target.
Multiple high-leverage relievers should be the very top priority; however, Rosenthal is certainly correct in pointing out just how much of a boost another reliable starter could provide this team.
If the Tigers are willing to go all in and solve all of these issues, contending for a World Series is very much within reach.
