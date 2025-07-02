Tigers Prospect Cracks Top 10 of Latest MLB Pipeline Top 100 Rankings
The Detroit Tigers are in the midst of a dream season, as the team stands as the best in the American League with the calendar flipped to July.
The Tigers are 54-32, a whole 12.5 games clear of the second place team in the AL Central.
That seemed impossible when four of the division's five teams were off to scorching hot starts, but Detroit has kept it rolling while the rest have faded.
They've managed to do that despite a few unfortunate injuries, and now the team has a chance to both get healthy and add crucial pieces at the trade deadline for the stretch run.
While they contend for the best record in the American League and then for the pennant in the playoffs, the Tigers could easily be the envy of Major League Baseball, since the team's farm system is in pristine shape as well.
MLB Pipeline released the latest iteration of its top 100 prospect rankings on Tuesday night, and there's a lot for this fanbase to be excited about.
As he continues to look more and more like a future star in the infield, Kevin McGonigle has jumped into the top 10 at the No. 7 spot.
Not only is he a new addition to the top 10, but he is also one of the biggest risers among players who made both this list and the previous one, having jumped 14 spots from his previous perch at No. 21.
"McGonigle has as much helium as anyone on this list; the left-handed-hitting shortstop might have the best hit tool in the Minors and he’s been a doubles machine at High-A," analyst Sam Dykstra wrote in explaining his rise.
In 31 games with High-A West Michigan, McGonigle is a terror with the bat in his hands. He's hitting .373/.452/.683 at the age of 20, making him 2.3 years younger than the average player at that level.
The production is undeniable, and as the No. 37 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, he has the pedigree to justify this sort of ranking.
McGonigle's landing spot was not the only piece of good news for Detroit on the list.
Max Clark checked in at the No. 12 spot and Josue Briceño was an even bigger riser than McGonigle, jumping from No. 73 to No. 58.
