Could Tigers Look To Make Blockbuster Trade With Marlins Ahead of Deadline?
When examining the Detroit Tigers' roster, there are no glaring needs.
They have been getting the job done in every facet of the game, improving upon all of their weaknesses that were on display during their unprecedented run to the postseason in 2024.
Their lineup could not consistently generate offense last year, scoring only 21 runs in seven playoff games. This year, they are leading the American League in scoring.
The starting pitching depth behind 2024 AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal was non-existent. This season, they expect to have Casey Mize, Jack Flaherty, Reese Olson and Keider Montero holding it down behind him.
A bullpen that was excellent in 2024 remains great in 2025, performing at a high level regardless of what role manager A.J. Hinch has for his guys.
The Tigers are legitimate World Series contenders and will be looking to put the finishing touches on their roster in the coming weeks ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
What direction could the team look to go in?
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com made a bold suggestion, mentioning Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara as a pitcher who would check a lot of boxes for Detroit.
“Detroit will also likely look to bolster its bullpen, while president of baseball operations Scott Harris could also try to add a controllable starting pitcher -- Sandy Alcantara, perhaps?” Feinsand wrote.
Adding the former National League Cy Young Award winner to the rotation behind Skubal would give the Tigers one of the best one-two punches in baseball.
Alcantara hasn’t been as dominant in 2025, working his way back from Tommy John surgery, but he has been showing signs of turning things around recently.
A 4.34 ERA in June still isn’t great, but a major improvement over the 8.31 and 8.64 he recorded in March/April and May.
Given how deep Detroit’s farm system is, they would have no issues pulling off a blockbuster trade of this magnitude.
Overflowing with talented, high-upside youngsters, the Tigers have the means to meet what would be a very high asking price for Alcantara.
But, to meet that price, they need to see some more improved results on the mound.
The version of Alcantara that has been present thus far in 2025 isn’t the kind of needle mover that warrants a massive prospect package.
Of course, that could change in the coming weeks if the former superstar ace continues rounding back into form.
