Detroit Tigers Land Three Starters in All-Star Game for American League
The Detroit Tigers are having one of the best seasons in baseball, so it’s little surprise they have more than one starter in the All-Star Game.
Major League Baseball announced the starting lineups on Wednesday, and three Tigers stars made the list – second baseman Gleyber Torres, along with outfielders Riley Greene and Javier Báez.
The All-Star Game will be played on July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta.
The reserves and pitching staffs will be announced on Sunday. It’s likely that reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal will be selected and could start.
Torres beat Baltimore’s Jackson Holliday in phase two voting. Greene and Báez received more votes than the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout and the Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan.
There were only two spots left in the AL because New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was the leading vote-getter in the American League in phase one, giving him a guaranteed starting spot.
Detroit has more starters than any other AL team, befitting a franchise with the best record in the league through the first three months of the season.
Torres joined the Tigers this season as a free agent and has experienced an offensive resurgence. He was an All-Star with the New York Yankees in 2018 and 2019. He was a reserve both seasons.
Greene will be making his second straight appearance in the All-Star Game, but his first as a starter. He went as a reserve last year.
Báez has also experienced an offensive resurgence after two awful seasons in Detroit and is doing it at a position he hasn’t played previously. When he made the All-Star Game in 2018 and 2019, it was with the Chicago Cubs.
He was the NL starter at second base in 2018 and the NL starter at shortstop in 2019. He will be starting at his third different position in an All-Star Game.
The rest of the American League starters are Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh, Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson, Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez and Baltimore designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn.
