Tigers Reportedly Among Teams 'Closely Monitoring' Pirates Star
Third base seems like an area the Detroit Tigers will go after ahead of the trade deadline.
Jace Jung has not given them the production they were expecting, and that has forced them to utilize Zach McKinstry as more of the everyday guy instead of all around the infield.
Matt Vierling's return from the injured list could solve some of the issues the Tigers have had at the position, but landing a true star could be the difference between having a good season and one that takes them deep into October.
Plenty of high-end names have been floated as potential targets, with Alex Bregman being the most popular after they went after him this past winter.
However, it seems like Detroit is eying someone a litter lesser known: Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes.
Adding Hayes wouldn't necessarily provide the offense upside the Tigers need.
Entering Wednesday, he had a slash line of .247/.297/.305 with just an OPS+ of 68 to go along with two homers and 29 RBI.
That offensive production -- or lack thereof -- combined with Hayes being under contract through 2029 with a club option for 2030, makes this an unlikely fit on the surface.
Perhaps Detroit believes they can get him back to being the league average hitter he was in 2023 when he posted an OPS+ of 103 after slashing .271/.309/.453 with 15 homers and 61 RBI.
Hayes also provides elite defense at the hot corner, so if he's able to reach that baseline of production at the plate, he'd be a major asset for the Tigers.
But relying on that is a risk.
It's not a given that Hayes will ever perform at that level again, especially with him trending to have two straight seasons where he finishes with an OPS+ that's 30 points below the league average of 100.
Still, this is something to keep an eye on.
With the Pirates looking to sell, Detroit could be interested in adding the six-year veteran to the mix.
