Where Tigers’ Starting Pitching Depth Ranks in MLB Entering Spring Training

The Detroit Tigers' pitching staff, headed by two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, appears to be a strong point as the new season approaches. Although there have been reports indicating the team's interest in adding a veteran pitcher to the rotation, the Tigers may hesitate to make a move due to the ongoing arbitration issues concerning Skubal.

Regardless, if Detroit were not to make another move to bolster its rotational depth, it stands out as a team with a deep rotation and several options to rely on. FanGraphs laid out each MLB team's starting pitching depth and ranked them from best to worst, featuring the Tigers early in the listing.

Tigers Pitching Staff Ranks 3rd in Projection Depth

Heading into spring training, FanGraphs ranks the Tigers with the 3rd-best pitching depth in Major League Baseball. Skubal surely helps their case here, but other pitchers, such as Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize, Reese Olson, Troy Melton, newly signed Drew Anderson and Keider Montero are all reliable as well.

Last season saw vast improvements from some in the rotation, such as Mize staying healthy for a full campaign and earning the first All-Star nod of his career. In contrast, others took a step back, such as Flaherty, who posted an ERA of 4.64 and a WHIP of 1.28 compared to his 2.95 ERA in his first season in Detroit.

Flaherty is projected to have a much better season in 2026, as FanGraphs sees him pitching to a 3.91 ERA with a K/9 of 9.7 and doing so in 166 innings pitched. Mize is the projected third starter in the rotation, looking to keep his ERA below 4.00 to lower his career ERA in the process.

Olson is another player that Tigers fans should be excited about returning to the mound in 2026, as he's been one of the better trade acquisitions for Detroit to have an immediate impact on the roster. Olson got shut down early last season due to injury, but is expected to be ready for spring training.

The Tigers currently hold the second-best position in the American League, coming in behind only the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox recently enhanced their pitching staff by adding the dominant Ranger Suarez through free agency.

FanGraphs also projects Detroit's cumulative ERA to be 3.79, which is improvement from last season.

Detroit has been known to add pitchers before hitters, purely because they look to play to their strengths, with 81 games being played at Comerica Park, a pitcher-friendly ballpark. But if the offense can return to its first-half dominance, the Tigers could run away with the AL Central again, this time winning the division for the first time since 2014.

