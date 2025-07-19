Tigers Predicted to Not Pursue Star Players at MLB Trade Deadline
The Detroit Tigers are kicking off the second half of the season against the Texas Rangers, with the team hoping to build off a great first half.
Before the All-Star break, the Tigers were able to establish themselves as the best team in the American League. They have built an extremely comfortable lead in the AL Central and will more than likely be playing important baseball in October.
After a great run to end the year in 2024, Detroit was on the radar for a team that might be able to be a contender this campaign. They have certainly proven that to be true and have emerged as a World Series caliber squad.
There is a lot to like about this team in 2025, with the roster taking a step forward after being just one win away from the ALCS last season.
The lineup is arguably the area that has taken the biggest strides, with multiple players having strong years and some surprises contributing as well.
As the trade deadline approaches, Detroit should be thinking about improvements, but how aggressively they get is yet to be determined. This is a team that has a chance to accomplish something special in 2025, but the front office might not mess too much with success.
Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic (subscription required) recently predicted that the Tigers won’t add any star power at the trade deadline.
“It would be very Tigers-like to add a couple of under-the-radar relief pitchers and maybe a platoon bat. They’ll improve the team, but maybe not boost the star power.”
Considering the success that the team has had, there aren’t a ton of holes on the roster that warrant adding a star. However, on the other side of the coin, Detroit has been the best team in the American League so far, and making a significant splash could help further solidify that.
When looking at the potential areas where a star could provide help, the rotation would be one area. Aside from Tarik Skubal, the argument could be made that another front-line pitcher is needed with Jack Flaherty not living up to expectations.
Furthermore, in the bullpen, adding a star closer to provide A.J. Hinch with a clear ninth inning pitcher would also be ideal.
In the lineup, third base is the logical position that could use an upgrade with it being a bit of a revolving door so far.
Adding a star in any of these spots would simply be a luxury for the Tigers, but with the opportunity to win now, this arguably is the time to be aggressive.
