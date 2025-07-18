Former Tigers Standout Spencer Turnbull Lands With National League Contender
Former Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull is landing with a new organization.
As first reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Turnbull is signing with the Chicago Cubs. It is currently unclear whether or not that deal is an MLB contract or for the minor leagues, but he will likely get a chance in the big leagues regardless.
Turnbull spent six years with the Tigers beginning in the 2018 season, though he did not pitch during the 2022 campaign and dealt with various injuries throughout his time in Detroit.
Over 61 appearances (60 starts) with the Tigers, he pitched to a 4.55 ERA and 1.359 WHIP with 280 strikeouts in 302.1 innings along with an overall record of 12-29.
He signed a one-year deal for the 2024 season with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024 and was actually very effective when he was on the field. But once again injuries were a significant portion of the story.
With a 2.65 ERA over 17 appearances (seven starts), Turnbull was able to sign a Major League contract with the Toronto Blue Jays early in the 2025 campaign. He was designated for assignment and eventually released after posting a 7.11 ERA in just three appearances.
The Cubs are one of the best teams in the National League, however, pitching depth has been their biggest issue. Should Detroit wind up facing them again after the much ballyhooed series in the Motor City earlier this season, it would not happen again until the World Series.
Tigers fans will be watching closely to see if Turnbull will play a huge part for his new team.
