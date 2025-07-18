Tigers Former Star Eugenio Suárez Says He's Interested in Trade Deadline Reunion
As the Detroit Tigers prepare to approach the trade deadline, they have been at the center of numerous rumors and proposals.
With a chance to put the finishing touches on a roster that, coming out of the All-Star break, has the most wins in Major League Baseball, the Tigers look like a team that may just be a few of the right moves away from becoming a true championship contender.
Understandably, Detroit has been linked to numerous bullpen arms since that's perhaps the weakest group on the team, especially with the way they finished the first half.
While relievers are necessary, the Tigers would love to add one more bat as well and possibly stabilize the third base position. Because of this, they have been mentioned frequently as a possibility for Arizona Diamondbacks slugger and impending free agent Eugenio Suárez.
As that team falls out of contention, a trade seems more and more likely.
Suárez got his career started in the Motor City before they traded him to the Cincinnati Reds prior to the 2015 season, and since then, his career has taken off.
Despite the trade, there are no hard feelings for the 34-year-old.
During All-Star week, he was asked about the possibility of returning to Detroit either at the trade deadline or in free agency, and he gave an answer that Tigers fans will love.
"To finish where everything started, it would be cool," Suárez said via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. "It would mean a lot to me ... Since I was there, it's been a lot different. It's a new team with a lot of young guys and a lot of talent ... I think they really have a chance to win it all this year."
In addition to praising Detroit, Suárez spoke more openly about possibly of being traded than players generally do, saying it would not shock him to go back to the Tigers.
"We never know. Baseball is baseball. I might be finishing where everything started. It doesn't sound crazy. We'll see," he said.
Suárez has been phenomenal this season with a slash line of .250/.320/.569 alongside 31 home runs and a National League-leading 78 RBI just through the first half of the year.
Adding him to this Detroit lineup could be the exact injection of right-handed power they need in order to push them over the edge from fun first half story to legitimate team to beat in the American League.
His contract status will make the Tigers hesitant to give up a ton for him given that he could just be a rental piece.
But if Suárez is traded to Detroit, it would have the potential to establish a very clear World Series hierarchy and give the Tigers a chance to win their first title in 40 years.
