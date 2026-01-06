Tigers Quiet Minor League Signing Has Massive Ceiling for MLB Bullpen This Year

The Detroit Tigers went into the offseason expected to add to their pitching staff more so than any other group on the team, and that is the way they have operated so far.

At this point, there have not been a ton of moves to the starting rotation outside of potential high-risk high-reward KBO signing Drew Anderson, however the bullpen has seen some serious overhaul. First bringing back Kyle Finnegan on a two-year deal coming off a dominant stint following a trade deadline deal to bring him to the Tigers, Scott Harris was not done there.

Signing veteran future Hall of Fame closer Kenley Jansen to be the team's new shutdown man and use both Finnegan and Will Vest in setup roles could wind up being wonderful, but so often, the best moves are the ones which go under the radar.

In today's game, elite bullpens are built off a combination of great MLB talent and high value minor league deals which pan out, and Harris might have landed his latest of the latter over the weekend by signing veteran sidewinder Scott Effross.

Tigers Could Benefit Hugely from High Ceiling of Scott Effross

Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Detroit went out and landed Effross on a minor league deal which of course includes an invitation to MLB spring training, and if he were to make the big league roster, the deal is still worth just $950K for a player who has produced at a very high level in the past.

Since missing the 2023 season with Tommy John surgery, Effross has struggled to get back to the pre-injury version of himself, pitching to a 7.71 ERA in the two seasons since over just 14 appearances since he has not shown much in Triple-A either.

With an 8.44 ERA in 11 appearances in 2025 for the New York Yankees, the 32-year-old now has to prove it in spring training. If he can get back to even half of what he was pre-injury though in another full offseason, it would be a massive boost.

In his last healthy full season in 2022, Effross had a 2.54 ERA and 1.059 WHIP over 60 appearances, posting a bWAR of 1.3 with 62 strikeouts and just 15 walks in 56.2 innings pitched. It's unlikely he will ever be that kind of difference maker again, but at this price, any kind of significant big league contribution makes this a great deal.

Does Effross Have Path to Landing on Tigers Roster?

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Between Tyler Holton, Brant Hurter and Bailey Horn in a southpaw heavy unit in the bullpen, Detroit was in need of another right-handed reliever, and his actual chances to make the roster largely depend entirely on him.

If the Tigers still see Keider Montero as a depth starter rather than a legitimate full season bullpen option, the need for someone to step in becomes even more urgent and perhaps could clear the path for Effross.

The former Yankees and Chicago Cubs standout may not crack the Opening Day roster even if he does have a strong spring training, however injuries -- and frankly poor play -- in this sport are the two things you can count if.

In all likelihood, Effross is going to get a shot to pitch in this bullpen at some point during the 2026 season, however what he does with that shot -- and how long he remains in Detroit -- depends entirely on him and his health.

