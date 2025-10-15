Tigers Veteran Needs To Strongly Consider Exercising Player Option for Next Season
One of the areas of the team that the Detroit Tigers will be focused on upgrading this offseason is the pitching staff. Beyond ace Tarik Skubal, there isn’t much to feel strongly about heading into the winter.
Half measures were taken ahead of the MLB trade deadline this past summer, and they didn’t pan out. Making a splash in free agency and upgrading the staff behind the soon-to-be two-time American League Cy Young Award winner would be ideal for the Tigers.
Casey Mize will be back, but there are injury concerns for Jackson Jobe, Reese Olson and Ty Madden. Troy Melton looks worthy of holding down a spot after making a positive impact this year as a rookie.
Another player who should be in the mix is veteran Jack Flaherty. He has a $20 million option for the 2026 season that he has not yet made a decision on, but opting in should be a no-brainer decision.
After signing a one-year deal with Detroit ahead of the 2024 season, he produced at a high level. He was one of the top pitchers available ahead of last year’s trade deadline and was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Jack Flaherty should exercise player option for 2026
Seeking a long-term contract ahead of the 2025 campaign, nothing came to fruition. Instead, he signed a two-year, $35 million deal with the Tigers. After making 15 starts this past year, he has pushed that option to $20 million.
Based on how he performed on the mound this past summer, it is hard to envision him besting that kind of money. If teams around the league didn’t want to pay him after a strong performance in 2024, they aren’t going to be lining up to pay him now.
Flaherty made 31 starts, throwing 161 innings with an ERA of 4.64. He had a record of 8-15, with the losses being the most in the AL. On a positive note, he did strike out 188 batters. His 3.85 FIP and 4.03 expected ERA hint that some of his struggles were due to bad luck.
Alas, it is hard to imagine other franchises would view him in a positive enough light that he would not only secure a multi-year deal, but reach or surpass the $20 million he could make by exercising his option.
Opting in and pitching for what should be one of the best teams in the AL once again is the right decision for Flaherty to make. A productive campaign would set him up for a payday if he can prove there were some flukey negative outcomes this past summer.