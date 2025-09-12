Tigers Veteran Jack Flaherty Has Shocking Numbers Against Playoff Contenders
The Detroit Tigers are cruising toward their first American League Central title since 2014, holding an 8.5-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians.
They have found a lot of success throughout the season from a multitude of players. The offensive production has improved immensely from 2024, helping buoy their success. Down the stretch of the season, the No. 1 goal for manager A.J. Hinch was to get the pitching staff sorted out.
Right now, he knows one thing for sure: Tarik Skubal is taking the ball in Game 1 of their first series. After that, things look to be up in the air, especially with how much the rest of their rotation has struggled in the second half. However, Jack Flaherty should be the unquestioned No. 2 pitcher in the rotation.
Jack Flaherty Has Dominated Playoff Caliber Competition
His overall numbers certainly don’t suggest that he should be locked into a premium spot in the rotation. Through 29 starts this season, he currently has the most losses in the AL, 13. He sports a 4.69 ERA across 151.2 innings. His strikeout rate of 27.8% is the only statistic above league average in a positive manner.
However, Hinch should have the utmost confidence in Flaherty taking the mound in the postseason. That is because the veteran has consistently been raising his level of performance based on the opponent he is facing. He rises to the occasion and has been dominant when facing off against potential playoff teams in 2025.
As shared by CaseyIsKing on X, Flaherty has mowed down teams who are currently in the playoff picture during the campaign. He has totaled 66.1 innings pitched with a 2.17 ERA, a 0.99 WHIP and 11.2 K/9. That dominance was on full display in his most recent start when he took the mound against the New York Yankees.
The veteran righty fired five shutout innings, allowing only two hits and issuing one walk to go along with seven strikeouts in an 11-1 win. This season against the Yankees, he has thrown 10.1 shutout innings, allowing only five hits and four walks with 16 strikeouts. He has also thrown six shutout innings against the vaunted Chicago Cubs offense.
The starting rotation has been a topic of discussion for the Tigers recently, and rightfully so. There has not been enough production behind Skubal, which has led to some of the team’s inconsistencies in recent weeks. But, they do not have to be worried about Flaherty.
When the lights are brightest, he steps up. What he has accomplished against playoff teams this year should provide the coaching staff with a lot of confidence that they can turn to him and he will perform in the playoffs.