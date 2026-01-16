Absurd Kyle Tucker Dodgers Deal Shows How Far Behind Tigers Are Financially

The Detroit Tigers went into the offseason expected to make some real moves, and as always, fans were hoping to see them shop the top of the market in terms of free agency.

After passing on Alex Bregman entirely -- which was frustrating but made sense given him being another year removed from his prime after the pursuit a year ago -- Detroit looks content to largely roll the same lineup out on the field from last year.

The Tigers were never a contender for Kyle Tucker, but the massive contract which broke the baseball news cycle on Thursday night to bring him to the Los Angeles Dodgers had to make every team think about where they are really at.

On paper, Detroit is a young and ascending team who thinks they should be competing for a championship in the near future. In reality though, Los Angeles continues to prove just how far behind everyone else is.

Dodgers Massive Tucker Deal Should Infuriate Tigers Fans

Evan Petzold / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As Detroit has found itself in the headlines this offseason for being unwilling to give their repeat American League Cy Young ace Tarik Skubal anything close to a fair deal, the two-time defending World Series champions only have gotten better.

The Dodgers handed Tucker -- the top free agent on the market -- an absurd $60 million AAV for four years, showing that even though they are already the best team in baseball, they are not satisfied.

Meanwhile, the Tigers are squabbling over whether or not they will be able to afford additional pitching help around their ace if an arbitration hearing forces them to pay Skubal the $32 million he has done everything to earn.

It just continues to reflect the fact that not every team -- and in fact it may only be one -- is willing to do what it takes to win championships in today's day and age.

Are Things Hopeless for Detroit Moving Forward?

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Tigers are doing it admirably, building things up through their farm system and attempting to allow their home grown talent to allow them to compete for titles for years to come. While this may have been a sound strategy in years past, the game has clearly changed.

As unfortunate as it is, championships are won by the teams who spend, and Detroit has not shown any sort of willingness to spend big, or frankly spend at all. If the Tigers are going to win at the highest level, they need to at least be willing to spend near there, and this has not been the case.

In order to see this team eventually win a World Series, there is eventually going to have to be some sort of organizational shift in philosophy and urgency. Right now, Detroit seems content just existing as a relevant team. Contrast that to Los Angeles who has won two titles already but is willing to do whatever it takes for more.

It's a sobering reality for Tigers fans to see the Dodgers spend on yet another star. They don't have to sign everyone by any means, but if Detroit wants to see itself on baseball's biggest stage again, something will have to change.

