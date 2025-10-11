Tarik Skubal Makes Incredible MLB History While Attempting To Save Tigers Season
With their 2025 season on the line, the Detroit Tigers turned to their ace, Tarik Skubal, to face off with the Seattle Mariners in Game 5 of their ALDS matchup.
In a similar situation in 2024, the talented lefty was called upon to keep the Tigers’ season alive against the Cleveland Guardians. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned for the eventual American League Cy Young Award winner.
Detroit’s AL Central rivals got to Skubal in Game 5 of the ALDS last year. He made it through six innings but surrendered five earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six.
It was the only time he was scored upon last postseason. Entering that game, Skubal had made two starts, throwing 13 shutout innings against the Houston Astros and Guardians with 14 strikeouts, allowing only seven hits and one walk.
This time around, he was up for the task. With the Tigers’ season on the line in a winner-take-all Game 5 against the Mariners, he made postseason history.
Tarik Skubal has historic night in Game 5 vs. Mariners
As shared by Sarah Langs of MLB.com on X, Skubal is the first pitcher to have 10+ strikeouts and zero walks in the first four innings of a playoff game. And it could not have come at a better time for Detroit.
When they needed their best player to step up the most, he delivered. That has been the case this entire postseason, mowing down the Guardians and Seattle, with both starts coming on the road.
In the first start in Cleveland in Game 1 of the ALDS, Skubal tied a franchise record with 14 strikeouts across 7.2 innings. He allowed only one run in a 2-1 victory.
Against the Mariners, he was a tough-luck loser. He threw seven innings, allowing only two earned runs on five hits and one walk with nine strikeouts. But, he was saddled with a loss in a 3-2 game.
Entering Game 5 against Seattle, Skubal had a 1.84 ERA across 14.2 innings with 23 strikeouts and only four walks. Eight hits were recorded against him, resulting in three earned runs being scored. Outside of two home runs being surrendered, his performance was rather flawless.
On Friday night, he struck out 13 batters in six innings of work. His night was punctuated by striking out AL MVP hopeful, catcher Cal Raleigh, on three straight fastballs, blowing him away to help preserve a 2-1 lead. The last two both registered at 101 mph, challenging the AL home run king and coming away victorious.
That is an MLB record in itself. There has never been a pitcher to strike out more batters in a winner-take-all game in the postseason than Skubal racked up through his six innings of work.
After throwing 99 pitches, Skubal was lifted after six innings. He exited with a 2-1 lead before turning the ball over to relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan.