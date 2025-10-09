Expect MLB contenders to pursue a trade for Twins ace Joe Ryan this winter
Amidst trading away 10 players from their major league roster at the deadline, the Twins surprisingly held on to righty Joe Ryan.
Aside from Byron Buxton, Ryan was the most notable name the team kept during the midseason fire sale. Just as he was a hot commodity at the deadline, it should be expected that Ryan will once again be pursued by numerous teams this winter.
Ryan is coming off the best season of his career in 2025, earning his first All-Star appearance. The 29-year-old posted a 3.42 ERA with a 1.035 WHIP, striking out 194 batters in 171 innings. The continued development into a top-end starter is sure to have contenders hoping to land him.
Danny Abriano of SNY already pinpointed Ryan as a potential target for the Mets this offseason. Abriano noted: "The Twins can definitely get a haul for Ryan this offseason, and it would behoove them to cash in as they embark on some form of a rebuild."
Notably, Ryan still has two more years of arbitration remaining and looks to be relatively inexpensive going forward. MLB Trade Rumors recently published its annual salary projections for arbitration-eligible players, and Ryan's salary was projected at $5.8 million for the 2026 season, after making just $1.3 million for the 2025 season. For an organization with the payroll the size of the Mets, that's just change they pull out of the couch.
At the deadline, Ryan wasn't shy about the idea of being traded. Speaking to media at the All-Star game, Ryan said that while a move away from Minnesota would be "sad," the idea of getting traded was "exciting."
That's not necessarily what one says if they want to remain with their current organization.
As the deadline approached, reports surfaced that the Twins would listen to offers for Ryan and then closer Jhoan Duran, but that "they'd have to be blown away, especially for Ryan." Well, the Twins did end up moving Duran, sending him to Philadelphia for 22-year-old righty Mick Abel and 18-year-old catcher Eduardo Tait.
At the time, Tait was the No. 52 ranked prospect in baseball, while Abel was ranked No. 92, according to MLB Pipeline. So, if that's what it took to pry Duran away, and the Twins would seemingly need a little more for Ryan, the baseline has been laid out for what teams would apparently need to offer.
The Mets could be in prime position to offer the Minnesota front office what they're looking for in that regard. According to midseason farm system rankings, the Mets had the No. 7 ranked farm in all of baseball. In the latest update to the top 100 prospect rankings, MLB Pipeline has four Mets prospects listed in the top 50, including three in the top 30. All four are at or nearing the majors.
Whether the Mets would be willing to part ways with top-end talent in order to land Ryan is unknown, but the Twins have previously made clear, it's going to take a haul to get him.